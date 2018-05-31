Licence lost after under-age drinkers are found in pub

The Tudor Rose Pub, Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher Archant © 2011

A pub has been stripped of its alcohol licence after repeated incidents of under-age drinking.

The Tudor Rose, on St Peter’s Street in Lowestoft, had been closed for almost a month following a disturbance which resulted in a number of people being arrested.

A review of the pub’s licence was held on Monday by East Suffolk Council’s licensing sub-committee, who revoked the venue’s licence to serve alcohol.

Councillors were told the designated premises supervisor and licence holder had held the venue’s licence since October 2019.

However, Suffolk Police’s licensing unit told the meeting of repeated calls regarding under-age drinking at the pub, as well as complaints of drug-related activity.

Despite the licence holder being given warnings to not allow people under 18 into the venue, a further incident resulted in police officers being called to the pub on Sunday, February 23.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: “There was a disturbance at the venue which officers dealt with.

“During the course of that evening and the following morning, a number of arrests were made in connection with public disorder.

“Two 17-year-olds were also found to have consumed alcohol at the Tudor Rose.

“On the same day, when officers attended in the early hours for another matter, they found the premises open with alcohol being consumed.”

Officers applied for a summary review of the licence, which was suspended on February 26, amid concerns of “serious disorder” with the pub then remaining closed.

The premises licence holder has 21 days to appeal the committee’s decision.

A report, prepared for councillors ahead of the meeting, stated: “The licensing authority wishes to safeguard the amenity of residents and other businesses from the potential adverse consequence of the operation of licensed premises, whilst recognising the contribution that such premises make to the local economy, as well as their social and cultural significance.

“The sub-committee must seek to strike a balance between the right of the proprietors to conduct it as they wish, and local residents who may find its activities intrusive.”