Retired couple’s eight week Holiday Inn stay over - but no sign of return home

Eight weeks of living in a Holiday Inn have come to an end for a retired couple - who were forced out of their home by a burst water main.

However, Pauline and Trevor Goss are still no nearer moving back into the council house they have called home for more than a decade - instead finally finding temporary accommodation.

Mr and Mrs Goss had to leave their home on Kirklees in Tuckswood in early December, after subsidence caused by a burst water main rendered their property uninhabitable.

Norwich City Council put the couple, who are both in their 70s, in the Ipswich Road Holiday Inn as an emergency measure while a suitable alternative could be found - but their stay ended up spanning two months.

The couple were offered a handful of properties during this time, but none fitting their complex set of needs - Mr Goss is registered disabled while Mrs Goss is recovering from life-saving surgery.

However, after reaching the end of their tether in the Holiday Inn, the couple have now accepted a temporary property on Geoffrey Watling Way - despite it not having provisions to cater to Mr Goss' disability.

Mrs Goss, 74, said: "Our new place isn't ideal, but we just couldn't stand it any longer in the Holiday Inn. It was so uncomfortable - it was just one room and we had to sit on the bed which was just so unpleasant.

"We just want to go home and it is through no fault of our own that we can't."

Mrs Goss, however, is worried that it could be a lengthy wait to return - and fears that even if the work is completed in a timely manner that the six-month contract they are tied into for their new flat could prevent them from returning

She added that having temporary accommodation in place also means that should more suitable properties become available they can not be taken into consideration for it.

A city council spokesman said: "We have been working closely with Mr and Mrs Goss and are pleased that they are now living in suitable alternative accommodation.

"Thorough investigations into the structural issues at their home are ongoing, and we will continue to liaise with them directly about their future plans."