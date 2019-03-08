Peace at last - Access dispute over 75-home development near Norwich is resolved

A long-standing row over proposed access to a 75-home development on the outskirts of Norwich has finally been resolved.

Norfolk Homes already has planning permission in place for 75 new-builds in the Arminghall Settlement, Trowse, but until now has been unable to reach an agreement over access.

Access to the site next to Hudson Avenue was originally planned to be through White Horse Lane, but this was later amended to be through the main village.

The proposed change left the homebuilders at loggerheads with the Arminghall Trustees, who made it clear their preference was for the original plan to be stuck by.

Following ongoing negotiations, the parties have now agreed to access the site via the original plan.

An Arminghall Trustees spokesman said: “We are very pleased to have resolved the ongoing concerns of residents regarding access to the site.

“We look forward to seeing Norfolk Homes' plans for the development of the site and hope the new housing retains the ethos of the local area and enhances the thriving local community within the village.”