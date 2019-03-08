City pub with 300-year history bids to expand its B&B offering

Trowel and Hammer owner Ben Duraj. Photo: Sylvaine Poitau Sylvaine Poitau

A 300-year-old Norwich city centre pub has lodged a bid to expand its bed and breakfast accommodation.

Trowel & Hammer pub in Norwich. which wants to expand its bed and breakfast offering. Photo: Bill Smith Trowel & Hammer pub in Norwich. which wants to expand its bed and breakfast offering. Photo: Bill Smith

The Trowel and Hammer, on St Stephens Road, has welcomed drinkers since the very beginning of the 1700s, operating under a variety of names, from The Spittle House to Finnegans Wake.

It has been run under its current name for more than a decade and, in 2012, added a new string to its bow by offering bed and breakfast accommodation.

And it is this part of the business co-owner Ben Duraj is looking to expand, by building an extension at the rear of the pub, allowing it to increase the number of people it can put up.

The extension, along with alterations to the interior layout, will allow the site to provide an extra seven lodgings, expanding on the provision brought in seven years ago.

Papers submitted with a planning application to Norwich City Council say the plans would address "growing demand for places to stay in the city centre".

The proposal would create three single bedrooms and four double bedrooms, which will each have en-suite bathroom facilities.

The planning papers say: "In 2010, adaptations were made to create additional good quality bedrooms for the inn.

"This opportunity has paid off and demand has increased, resulting in the need for more bedrooms."

If the plans go ahead, it would also see the pub creating two new jobs to assist with the growth.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.