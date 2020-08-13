Search

Go-ahead for vehicle depot site despite traffic concerns of neighbours

PUBLISHED: 11:18 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:27 13 August 2020

The proposed site for the new depot off Holt Road. Pic: Google Street View.

Google Street View

A new depot for truck and van hire has been given permission, despite concerns over traffic from people living nearby.

Norwich city councillor, Paul Neale. Picture: Norwich City CouncilNorwich city councillor, Paul Neale. Picture: Norwich City Council

Commercial vehicle hire company Trott Rentals, currently based in Hurricane Way on the Airport Industrial Estate, wants to move to a new depot off Holt Road.

The company, which rents vehicles up to 44 tons, said its site on Hurricane Way is constrained in terms of its layout and size, which presents logistical problems which impede the operation and efficiency of the business.

They said congestion issues within the surrounding industrial estate at peak times were also “impediments” to the business, so they wanted to move to a purpose built and designed premises.

The depot, to employ eight full-time members of staff, would include a hire vehicle maintenance area, a small office and large areas of hire vehicle storage, The company says it would allow the business to operate more efficiently.

However, there were objections from people living in Holt Road, opposite the site. They were worried about the impact on congestion and highway safety.

Hellesdon Parish Council also objected, raising concerns about the impact of increased volumes of heavy goods traffic at peak times of the day and road safety access to and from the Holt Road, especially given the proposed expansion of the East Anglian Air Ambulance headquarters and the proposed moving of the recycling depot to just off the Northern Distributor Road.

However, planning officers said access would be designed in such a way to prevent northbound vehicles from making a right turn into the site.

Instead they would have to go around the roundabout further north on the A140 and double back, before turning left to get to the site.

Highways officers did not object to the proposal. Permission was unanimously agreed by members of the planning committee on Thursday (August 13).

However Green city councillor Paul Neale and Labour councillor Ian Stutely both raised concerns that access to the site could create a break in the proposed extension to the yellow pedalway cycle route to Horsham St Faith.

Council officers were asked to ensure conditions attached to the development could be used to ensure cyclists get priority when that route is created.

