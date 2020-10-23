Tributes to council giant and former MP who had ‘great impact’ on region

Former Cambridgeshire county council leader and Norwich South MP John Powley died on October 16, 2020. Photo: John Hocknell

Tributes have been paid to a “tremendously hard-working” former Norfolk MP who has died aged 84.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All smiles at Westminster as Margaret Thatcher recieves a Norwich-made handbag from Len Fedges. On the right is Norwich South MP John Powley. Photo: Archant All smiles at Westminster as Margaret Thatcher recieves a Norwich-made handbag from Len Fedges. On the right is Norwich South MP John Powley. Photo: Archant

John Powley, the former MP for the Norwich South constituency, died last week.

Conservative Mr Powley spent a long career of almost half a century in public service, as leader of Cambridgeshire county and Cambridge city councils, and spearheaded the campaign to fully dual the A11, alongside Norwich North MP Patrick Thompson.

Mr Powley, who died on October 16, 2020, was Cambridgeshire-born and played a central role in the Grafton Centre’s construction.

Former colleagues paid tribute to the MP’s work ethic and “great impact” on East Anglian politics.

Election of Chairman and Leader for Cambridgeshire County Council. John Powley, left, and Cllr Kevin Reynolds. Photo: Steve Williams. Election of Chairman and Leader for Cambridgeshire County Council. John Powley, left, and Cllr Kevin Reynolds. Photo: Steve Williams.

Baroness Gillian Shephard, former MP for South West Norfolk, said she had “happy memories” of Mr Powley as a “hard-working and committed” public servant.

READ MORE: Cambs county council chairman- and former Norwich MP- hangs up his chain after 50 years of public service

“He was tremendously hard-working and very straight-speaking,” she said. “What he thought was what you got - it was the way he had chosen to pursue his career. He was a very effective MP - committed to fighting for the best for the people of Norwich and very supportive of a huge number of causes.”

Remembering Mr Powley’s success in winning the Norwich South seat, which he held from 1983 to 1987, she said: “It was considered a great triumph.

“He won the seat from John Garrett (Labour) and we were expecting we would win Norwich North and were hopeful but not confident about Norwich South.

“I remember very clearly when we won both Norwich seats which was a great triumph for the party.”

READ MORE: Iain Dale: This disconnect between MPs and their constituents can’t be healthy

Meanwhile, Mr Thompson, former Conservative MP in the city seat from 1983 until his retirement in 1987, said: “I’d like to pay tribute to John Powley as a colleague and friend during his time as an MP.

“He made a great impact in Cambridge and was selected to stand in Norwich South.”

He added: “I remember his valuable experience of local government in Cambridgeshire and his interest and enthusiasm for issues in Norwich and I know that he worked very hard for his constituents in Norwich South.”

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, said: “John will be remembered as a committed public servant for Norwich and East Anglia.

“My thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Mac McGuire, chairman of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Many of us knew and served with John.

“He was well known, respected at the council and was honoured with the title of alderman for his service.

“He will be truly missed by all.”

Mr Powley lived in Soham with his wife Jill, until her death earlier this year.

The couple, who married in 1957, had three children, Stephen, Amanda and Stewart.

READ MORE: We need a few more high-profile MPs from East Anglia