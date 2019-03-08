Travellers remain at Norwich car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A group of Travellers who moved onto a car park in Norwich remain at the site.

Five caravans have parked across a number of spaces at Norwich City Council-owned St Crispins Car Park.

The group was reported to City Hall on Monday.

The car park, between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, remains open to the public, but a number of spaces are being blocked.

Norwich City Council said it is working to move the travellers on, but that, as of Thursday morning, they remained at the car park.