Travellers remain at Norwich car park
PUBLISHED: 11:34 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:10 04 April 2019
Archant
A group of Travellers who moved onto a car park in Norwich remain at the site.
Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant
Five caravans have parked across a number of spaces at Norwich City Council-owned St Crispins Car Park.
The group was reported to City Hall on Monday.
The car park, between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, remains open to the public, but a number of spaces are being blocked.
Norwich City Council said it is working to move the travellers on, but that, as of Thursday morning, they remained at the car park.
Comments have been disabled on this article.