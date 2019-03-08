Search

Travellers ordered to leave Norwich car park after notice is served

PUBLISHED: 15:57 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 05 April 2019

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

Notice has been served on a group of Travellers, ordering them to leave a Norwich car park.

Five caravans have parked across a number of spaces at Norwich City Council-owned St Crispins Car Park.

The group was reported to City Hall on Monday.

The car park, between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, remains open to the public, but a number of spaces are being blocked.

Norfolk County Council carried out welfare checks on the Traveller families involved.

And Norwich City Council has now served them notice to quit the site.

