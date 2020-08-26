Travellers move on to Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant. Archant

A group of Travellers have moved on to a park in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Nine caravans were on the open space near to the children’s playground at Danby Close, in Eaton Rise, as of lunchtime on Wednesday, August 26.

It is understood the Travellers have been at the site since Monday.

The land belongs to Norwich City Council, which has been contacted for comment.