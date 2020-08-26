Travellers move on to Norwich park
PUBLISHED: 13:23 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 26 August 2020
A group of Travellers have moved on to a park in Norwich.
Nine caravans were on the open space near to the children’s playground at Danby Close, in Eaton Rise, as of lunchtime on Wednesday, August 26.
It is understood the Travellers have been at the site since Monday.
The land belongs to Norwich City Council, which has been contacted for comment.
