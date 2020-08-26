Search

Advanced search

Travellers move on to Norwich park

PUBLISHED: 13:23 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 26 August 2020

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Archant

A group of Travellers have moved on to a park in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Nine caravans were on the open space near to the children’s playground at Danby Close, in Eaton Rise, as of lunchtime on Wednesday, August 26.

It is understood the Travellers have been at the site since Monday.

The land belongs to Norwich City Council, which has been contacted for comment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Power cuts and trees down as winds from Storm Francis hit Norfolk and Suffolk

A tree was brought down on Stoke Road. Pic: Ryan Williams.

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Almost 50 workers at Banham Poultry test positive amid coronavirus outbreak

More than 300 workers at Banham Poultry have been tested for coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Builder abandoned £40k extension with no doors or porch window

The Stricklands are the second set of customers to complain about builder Rowan Parker (pictured) after he left their extension unfinished. Photo: Rowan Parker/Facebook/Stricklands

Large fallen tree blocks Norfolk road

The fallen tree in Dereham, near Windsor Park. Photo: Abby Nicholson

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman