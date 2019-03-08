Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

PUBLISHED: 16:29 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:29 07 April 2019

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

Archant

Travellers, who had been parked on a Norwich car park for a week, have moved on.

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

A group of caravans, parked across a number of spaces at Norwich City Council-owned St Crispins Car Park, were reported to City Hall on Monday.

As the week went on, the initial five caravans were joined by more, until there were eight at the location.

The car park, between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, remained open to the public, but a number of the spaces were blocked.

Norfolk County Council visited the Travellers earlier this week to carry out welfare checks.

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: ArchantTravellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

And after that, Norwich City Council served them notice to quit the site.

The Travellers left on Sunday afternoon.

Rubbish, including empty cardboard boxes for chainsaws, pressure washers and tools, has been piled up close to the car park’s waste bins.

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Theme park rollercoaster ride carrying a dozen people malfunctions on first day of new season

A rollercoaster at Pleasurewood Hills, Lowestoft, had to be evacuated. Picture: Archant Library

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Leaders Harleston win again - but destination of title is still in Swaffham’s hands

Harleston's Lawrence Cheese beats Diss goalkeeper, Kingsley Barnes, to score the only goal of the game Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Piles of rubbish left at St Crispins Car Park. Pic: Archant.

Campaigners host handholding protest as fight to save hospital intensifies

Campaigners at a handholding protest at All Hallows Healthcare Trust in Ditchingham. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists