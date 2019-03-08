Travellers move on from Norwich car park

Travellers, who had been parked on a Norwich car park for a week, have moved on.

A group of caravans, parked across a number of spaces at Norwich City Council-owned St Crispins Car Park, were reported to City Hall on Monday.

As the week went on, the initial five caravans were joined by more, until there were eight at the location.

The car park, between Chatham Street and St Crispins Road, remained open to the public, but a number of the spaces were blocked.

Norfolk County Council visited the Travellers earlier this week to carry out welfare checks.

And after that, Norwich City Council served them notice to quit the site.

The Travellers left on Sunday afternoon.

Rubbish, including empty cardboard boxes for chainsaws, pressure washers and tools, has been piled up close to the car park’s waste bins.