Travellers move on from park and ride outside city

Travellers have left the park and ride in Costessey - but the site remains closed for cleaning. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

A group of travellers have moved on from a park and ride site near the city just a day after arriving - but the site remains closed for cleaning.

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

On Tuesday night the Costessey park and ride, on Long Lane, was shut after a group of around 15 caravans set up an encampment on the site.

It forced the rerouting of Konectbus services, which serve the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the University of East Anglia and the Norwich Research Park, to Thickthorn which is more than five miles away.

Norfolk County Council and Norfolk police received reports of the encampment and had visited the park and ride by Wednesday lunchtime.

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Travellers were handed a notice to leave by enforcement officers and had left the site by Wednesday evening, Norfolk County Council has confirmed.

They would have been handed an eviction notice if the site had not been vacated by this morning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said the park and ride will remain shut today for a clean but park and ride services to the hospital will resume tomorrow (Friday, May 29).