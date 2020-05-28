Search

Advanced search

Travellers move on from park and ride outside city

PUBLISHED: 10:36 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:36 28 May 2020

Travellers have left the park and ride in Costessey - but the site remains closed for cleaning. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Travellers have left the park and ride in Costessey - but the site remains closed for cleaning. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A group of travellers have moved on from a park and ride site near the city just a day after arriving - but the site remains closed for cleaning.

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David HannantCaravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

On Tuesday night the Costessey park and ride, on Long Lane, was shut after a group of around 15 caravans set up an encampment on the site.

It forced the rerouting of Konectbus services, which serve the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, the University of East Anglia and the Norwich Research Park, to Thickthorn which is more than five miles away.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk County Council and Norfolk police received reports of the encampment and had visited the park and ride by Wednesday lunchtime.

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Travellers were handed a notice to leave by enforcement officers and had left the site by Wednesday evening, Norfolk County Council has confirmed.

They would have been handed an eviction notice if the site had not been vacated by this morning.

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said the park and ride will remain shut today for a clean but park and ride services to the hospital will resume tomorrow (Friday, May 29).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant

Boss of Jarrold reveals reopening date – and store’s famous scones will be on sale

Jarrold has announced when it is to reopen. Pic: Archant

See inside this rare 1970s townhouse in Norwich city centre for sale for £425,000

This five-bedroom townhouse at Conesford Drive in Bracondale, Norwich, is on the market for offers in excess of £425,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

Amazing drone footage shows vast scale of tomato greenhouse project outside Norwich

An aerial photo showing construction work on two giant new tomato greenhouses at the Colman family's Crown Point Estate at Kirby Bedon, outside Norwich. Picture: Mike Page

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Living on-site and new menus: What pubs are doing ahead of reopening

Fiona Moore (left) and Sharleen Dashwood (right) have lived at The White Horse while Sharleen's daughter Lucy has run social media channels from home. Picture: Fiona Moore

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Major US Air Force exercise over North Sea

US Air Force aircraft from the UK, Germany and Italy have taken part in a training excericse over the North Sea Picture: US Air Force/PA Wire

Poll: Is it time we stopped clapping for carers?

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Gastro pub launches ‘no queue’ takeaway fish and chips on a Friday

The fish and chip box supper. Pic: The Pigs

You can dine in or have a takeaway - fresh probe over Japanese ‘restaurant’ run from Norwich home

Orlando sold this newspaper a takeaway from his seven bedroom Earlham Road home. Picture: Archant
Drive 24