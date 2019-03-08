Trash Girl recognised by Prime Minister as she picks up award in London
PUBLISHED: 21:27 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:27 12 April 2019
Paula Sparkes
Eco warrior Trash Girl has been recognised for her commitment to keeping the world a cleaner place with an award from the Prime Minster.
Nadia, 13, otherwise known as Trash Girl, received the Point of Light award by Theresa May for her anti-litter campaign which has taken the world by storm.
Nadia has been regularly litter-picking on her cycle to and from school, collecting more than 3,000 litres of rubbish.
Her selfless act made her a target to bullies at school, who called her Trash Girl, but the Norwich teen, from Hellesdon, did not let this deter her from encouraging other schoolchildren to keep their local environment clean.
She now has a growing following on Instagram and Facebook, with a combined total of 5,000 people, and her campaign to a cleaner world has been picked up by big green organisations around the world including Greenpeace, WWF and Keep Britain Tidy.
Her positive campaign was also recognised by Theresa May who has picked Nadia to receive a point of light award, given to outstanding volunteers who make a difference to their community.
In a letter to Nadia, Mrs May said: “Through your Trash Girl campaign you are changing attitudes on littering and inspiring thousands of your fellow students to take action.
“You are sending a positive message that we should all take responsibility for looking after our local environment, and should feel very proud of the difference this is making.”
Nadia was presented the award by Helen Bingham, of Keep Britain Tidy, at a presentation at Archbishop Park in London on April 12.
Her mum, Paula Sparkes said: “We are really proud of Nadia, she has had an incredibly tough time since she’s been doing this, the bullying has been quite severe, but she has carried on doing it.”
Nadia said she was ‘amazed and grateful’ for the award, adding: “I feel very happy that what I’ve done has been recognised by someone. I’ve had a great day.”
Last year, Nadia was honoured as part of this newspaper’s Stars of Norfolk and Waveney Awards and she popped into the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News newsroom on April 10 to share her tips and tricks on how to be more eco-friendly.