Diss set for two weeks of disruption to traffic

Road works on Victoria Road have been causing tailbacks. PHOTO: Sophie Smith Archant

Road works to create a pedestrian and cycle crossing on Victoria Road in Diss have been causing disruption in the town.

The Norfolk County Council works, which began on November 5, will be taking place for two weeks.

Traffic has been noticeably busier along the town centre road, with queues reported as far back as Stuston Road on Tuesday morning.

Sunday, November 18 will see the biggest amount of disruption, as the road will be closed between 7am and 7pm for surfacing works.