Warning over cold callers trying to sell Christmas products

Trading Standards officers have issued a warning over cold callers. Photo: Antony Kelly ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2007

Watchdogs have warned people to beware of doorstep cold callers trying to sell household cleaning and Christmas products.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The warning by the Trading Standards officers at Norfolk County Council follows recent incidents in the Drayton area.

At one home they claimed they were “ex-offenders” selling items “as part of a rehab scheme”.

They were carrying rucksacks containing household cleaning items, Christmas cards and wrapping paper. The householder declined the offer and reported the incident.

A spokesman for Trading Standards said: “ Our advice is never deal with anyone who cold calls at your property offering to sell something. It is possible these sellers will continue to move onto other locations in Norfolk.”

Anyone who spots the seller in Norfolk should call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133 or Norfolk police on 101.