Search

Advanced search

Controversy over Towns Fund giving £25m to Norwich branded as ‘unfortunate’, by city council

PUBLISHED: 20:58 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 20:58 11 November 2020

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre, City Hall exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Criticism of a £3.6bn fund which awarded Norwich a £25m sum for regeneration as having “political bias” has been blasted by a city councillor as “unfortunate”.

The government’s multi-billion Towns Fund awarded Norwich the money to create a digital hub and technology factory, to revamp the city’s historic halls and prompt investment in East Anglia.

But the scheme, which also sees Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft in the running for cash, has been labelled “politically motivated in a scathing report by the House of Commons’ cross-party public accounts committee.

READ MORE: Controversy around scheme which awarded Norwich £25m

The committee said a lack of transparency “fuelled accusations of political bias in the selection process” of the scheme.

And speaking during a meeting of the city council, held on Wednesday, November 11, Liberal Democrat group leader James Wright described the scheme which predated the Covid-19 crisis, as “a tremendous success for the council”.

He said: “There’s clearly been a lot of hard work that’s gone in.

READ MORE: Revealed: The 12 towns more deprived than Norwich that lost out on £25m boosts

You may also want to watch:

“I say that because I think it’s slightly unfortunate that there’s press stories today talking about the public accounts committee’s view on that political bias that’s gone into awarding this money.

“I think it’s very important to say that Norwich has received this funding on the merits of the application that it’s put in and the hard work that’s gone in.

“It isn’t, as the committee have suggested, certainly in our case, on the back of some sort of political bias.”

City council leader Alan Waters said: “That’s a very valuable point.”

READ MORE: Government says Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft in frame for up to £25m boosts

He added: “For the purposes of seeking the money we were not unhappy that it is a towns fund - although in reality in the case of Norwich it is a city fund.”

Last year, 101 towns were invited to bid for up to £25m for economic and productivity growth but following the general election last year there were accusations from the Labour Party that the government had prioritised marginal electoral seats over areas where the cash was needed.

Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed said there were “now serious concerns ministers may have allocated funding for political gain at the 2019 election”.

But a government spokesman said more affluent towns were ruled out and the most deprived favoured, adding: “We are confident the process we took was comprehensive, robust and fair.”

READ MORE: Why has Norwich been classed as a town by the government?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

‘They all shut at 5pm’: new open-all-hours shop launched in town

Mervin Arulanantham owner of Cromer Stores. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid-19 latest: Record number of cases in Great Yarmouth, Broadland and South Norfolk

Great Yarmouth has seen further positive coronavirus cases. PHOTO: Brittany Woodman

Chefs reopen historic pub to sell takeaway chicken

Andy Rudd, left, and Roger Hickman who are opening up The Chick Inn at Micawber's in Norwich;s Pottergate. Pic: Andy Newman Associates

School pupils told to wear masks in classrooms

Sapientia Education Trust has told pupils to wear face masks in class at six of its secondary schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: PA Images

Placheta impresses on international debut for Poland

Przemek Placheta made his international debut for Poland on Tuesday. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chihuahua killed in hit-and-run

A Chihuahua was killed in a hit-and-run at South Creake Photo: Archant Archive