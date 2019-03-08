Search

CCTV given go ahead in fight against town centre anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 17:09 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 12 September 2019

Bungay Town Centre. Nick Butcher

A council has received the green light to install CCTV in a town centre in an effort to curb anti-social behaviour and deter joyriders.

On Wednesday, September 11, East Suffolk Council's planning committee approved the applications to install CCTV in Bungay town centre.

After two years of planning, district councillors voted unanimously for the installation of the first phase of the CCTV scheme.

The planning application, which was put forward by Bungay Town Council, faced difficulties due to the town centre being a conservation area and the vast majority of buildings are Grade II listed.

Bungay's town clerk, Jeremy Burton, said the process was lengthy as it had to go through multiple stages and needed to be done "carefully with considerations".

Mr Burton said: "I am delighted that the proposals have received the go ahead and confident that the new scheme will reduce the amount of anti-social behaviour in the town centre.

"Thanks in particular to the owners of the premises where the cameras will be positioned," he said.

Once installed, the CCTV images will be sent to the town council offices on Broad Street in Bungay and will be made available for the police to view.

Phase one of the system will see five cameras placed in the town and work on phase two, which will have a further eight cameras, will start later in the year.

Following advice from Suffolk Police, drawing from nearby towns with CCTV and experts in planning and enforcement, 13 security cameras will be placed around six or more buildings in Bungay.

The plans also include a receiver at the council offices, which will be in a locked room, with footage only available to be viewed by council staff or the police.

The cameras are expected to cost £14,000 and will be installed around the Buttercross, Old Market, Broad Street, Trinity Street along with additional cameras in along St Mary's Street, Earsham Street and Lower Olland Street.

Work on the installation should start as soon as possible by local contractors Broadland Security Alarms.

