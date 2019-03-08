Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Objections raised over plans to build new care home

PUBLISHED: 12:16 13 August 2019

An illustration of a proposed 66-bed care home for older people in holt. Image: LNT CONSTRUCTION/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

An illustration of a proposed 66-bed care home for older people in holt. Image: LNT CONSTRUCTION/PLANNING DOCUMENTS

Archant

Town councillors have objected to plans to build a new care home in north Norfolk due to concerns over residents' safety and its proposed location.

Holt Town Council have rejected plans for a 66-bed care home in the town. Image: Google StreetViewHolt Town Council have rejected plans for a 66-bed care home in the town. Image: Google StreetView

LNT Care has applied for permission to build a 66-bed care home, which could create up to 60 jobs, on Nightjar Road, Holt.

Holt Town Council has objected to the application.

All 11 town councillors at the August meeting voted against the building of the three-storey care home.

The home would be built on former farmland to the south-east of the roundabout where the A148 and the newly-constructed Heath Drive meet.

The home would be built on Nightjar Road, on former farmland to the south-east of the roundabout where the A148 and the newly constructed Heath Drive meet. Picture: Google MapsThe home would be built on Nightjar Road, on former farmland to the south-east of the roundabout where the A148 and the newly constructed Heath Drive meet. Picture: Google Maps

Town councillor Ray Moore said: "I am happy to have it, but not there. Why put it on a roundabout? The busses go up and down and it's on an industrial estate."

You may also want to watch:

Fellow councillor Maggie Prior said: "In a care home where people are mobile it is our duty to make sure they have a way to get into the town."

LNT Care has developed more than 500 care homes locations across Yorkshire, Lancashire and the Midlands.

The application's design and access statement said: "The site has been identified as suitable for a new care home.

"The former agricultural field has been recently levelled and cleared. The new residential development to the west is already partly occupied, whilst the surrounding land is under development.

"Covering an area of just over one acre, the site fronts the roundabout and the A148 as well as Heath Drive. It is currently occupied by a sales suite for the residential units."

Town councillor Elizabeth Traynier said at the meeting: "Are we going to the care home all together?", fellow councillor Mrs Prior said: "They are not the only company."

A spokesperson for NNDC said: "We would want any new home to cater for people with dementia which requires careful consideration of the built environment or nursing, whilst there is capacity in north Norfolk generally there is a shortage of beds in this location. Therefore consideration of provision, for example, anti-idling signage for vehicles at or close to the home would also be supported, given the potentially increased level of vulnerability of older people and those located for long periods of time at home."

Most Read

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of 60-year-old who fell down stairs

Two people have been arrested after Linda Rainey died from falling down the stairs. Credit: Google Maps

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters called to teenager stuck on kids swing

Firefighters had to rescue a teenager stuck on a children?s swing in Willbye Avenue in Diss. Picture: Google

Speed limit set to be cut to 20mph in dozens more Norwich roads

More Norwich roads look set to get 20mph limits. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY .
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists