Objections raised over plans to build new care home

Town councillors have objected to plans to build a new care home in north Norfolk due to concerns over residents' safety and its proposed location.

LNT Care has applied for permission to build a 66-bed care home, which could create up to 60 jobs, on Nightjar Road, Holt.

Holt Town Council has objected to the application.

All 11 town councillors at the August meeting voted against the building of the three-storey care home.

The home would be built on former farmland to the south-east of the roundabout where the A148 and the newly-constructed Heath Drive meet.

Town councillor Ray Moore said: "I am happy to have it, but not there. Why put it on a roundabout? The busses go up and down and it's on an industrial estate."

Fellow councillor Maggie Prior said: "In a care home where people are mobile it is our duty to make sure they have a way to get into the town."

LNT Care has developed more than 500 care homes locations across Yorkshire, Lancashire and the Midlands.

The application's design and access statement said: "The site has been identified as suitable for a new care home.

"The former agricultural field has been recently levelled and cleared. The new residential development to the west is already partly occupied, whilst the surrounding land is under development.

"Covering an area of just over one acre, the site fronts the roundabout and the A148 as well as Heath Drive. It is currently occupied by a sales suite for the residential units."

Town councillor Elizabeth Traynier said at the meeting: "Are we going to the care home all together?", fellow councillor Mrs Prior said: "They are not the only company."

A spokesperson for NNDC said: "We would want any new home to cater for people with dementia which requires careful consideration of the built environment or nursing, whilst there is capacity in north Norfolk generally there is a shortage of beds in this location. Therefore consideration of provision, for example, anti-idling signage for vehicles at or close to the home would also be supported, given the potentially increased level of vulnerability of older people and those located for long periods of time at home."