Monthly market to return to Lowestoft town centre

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

A town council has announced a monthly market will be launched in September, the same day a major business in the town permanently shuts its doors.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lowestoft Town Council have revealed they will launch a recurring event at Market Plain in Lowestoft's town centre from September 28.

Mayor Alice Taylor said: "It is one of those things people have been waiting for, for a long time.

"It is not really for trade - we are getting no money from this, this is to boost the town and give people a reason to come in.

"The people who are running it are all volunteers from the town council - there is no big market company."

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

While there were initial plans were to have a car-boot style sale, restrictions from East Suffolk Council will only allow bespoke markets.

Mrs Taylor said: "If you have a garage full of books you want to sell, you will be a book vendor."

She said the first market will welcome various vendors to sell their goods. However, as the market gains momentum they will have themes.

For now, Mrs Taylor said: "The theme is we're open, we're open for business.

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

"As we get into Christmas, we will have a Christmas market.

"I urge people to think about participating, but also take advantage of the high street," she said.

The markets will generally take place on the fourth Saturday of the month and there will be no markets in January or February.

The hours for all the markets are 10am to 4pm, however, traders may stay later if business is thriving and the Lowestoft Town Council representative agrees, but no later than 7pm.

Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher Lowestoft High Street. Picture: Nick Butcher

A spokesperson from Lowestoft Town Council said: "If you are a retailer or crafter and would be interested in a stall please contact the Town Council for a Trader Pack.

"The Town Council are looking to hold an event at the Market Plain on November 30 (Christmas light switch-on) and would be interested to hear from any community choir or band, who would like to lead a carol concert on that day."

You may also want to watch: