Search

Advanced search

Tories threatened with expulsion will stay in group following vote

PUBLISHED: 13:18 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:22 10 December 2018

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon. Picture: NNDC

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon. Picture: NNDC

NNDC

Two Tory councillors have avoided the threat of expulsion from their group after they joined a new cross-party cabinet against the wishes of their group leader.

Conservative councillors on North Norfolk District Council voted not to expel Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon at a meeting on Saturday, December 8.

It followed Mrs Cox and Mr Dixon accepting positions on a new cabinet formed by Liberal Democrat Sarah Bütikofer, after she took over as council leader from Conservative John Lee on November 21.

After the new cabinet was announced, Mr Lee asked Mrs Cox and Mr Dixon to resign from the group, but they refused.

Mr Lee said following the meeting: “A vote was taken and the outcome was not conclusive either way so both councillors remain members of the Conservative group.”

Mrs Cox said she was pleased to be able to stay in the group.

She said: “There was no expulsion of either Nigel or myself at the group [meeting].

“I’m happy with that. I had broken group rules by accepting that post but, having said that, I believe, for me, it’s the right thing to do.

“I serve the community, and my idea is to work with the wider group in the cross-party cabinet to benefit the district.”

Mrs Cox added that she was acting in the interests of “people, not politics”, and said: “I’m sorry it caused so much upset within the group.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

‘Cliff edge’ warning as Norfolk faces losing millions of pounds

Andrew Proctor, Leader of the Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Man, 52, sentenced for child grooming offences

Robert Binns from Bradford was given a suspended prison sentence at Ipswich Crown Court for grooming offences against a teenage girl from north Suffolk. Picture: Archant Library
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast