'We're not all pro-Corbyn socialists' – twenty-somethings standing for Tories in local elections

PUBLISHED: 15:09 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 16 April 2019

Conservative candidate for South Norfolk Council Josh Worley, 23, on the doorstep. Picture: South Norfolk Conservatives

Conservative candidate for South Norfolk Council Josh Worley, 23, on the doorstep. Picture: South Norfolk Conservatives

Four Conservative candidates standing for South Norfolk Council are in their 20s, less than a year after Tory chairman and Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis warned the party would ‘go out of business’ without appealing to young people.

Harleston Conservative candidate Fleur Curson, 22, and Daniel Elmer, 26, who is standing in Cringleford. Picture: South Norfolk ConservativesHarleston Conservative candidate Fleur Curson, 22, and Daniel Elmer, 26, who is standing in Cringleford. Picture: South Norfolk Conservatives

The youthful candidates buck the national average age of councillors in the UK which over 60 and also the perception that all Conservatives are older.

Student Fleur Curson, 22, is standing in Harleston, Daniel Elmer, 26, a commercial analyst is on the ballot paper in Cringleford, and Josh Wooliscroft, 25, who works as an account manager in a PR company, hopes to be elected in Old Costessey.

Josh Worley, 23, standing in the Stratton ward, has his own business selling fabrics from his stand on Norwich Market. When he was just 14, he won an award for his work on the local radio station SNYA based in Long Stratton.

He said: “It's an unfortunate misconception that all young people are pro-Corbyn socialists. In fact, I know many people under the age of 30 who support the Conservatives but feel the need to keep their political opinions to themselves.”

