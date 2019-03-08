Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Conservatives guaranteed to win at least 18 seats in Norfolk local elections

PUBLISHED: 08:14 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:14 30 April 2019

The Conservatives are guaranteed to win at least eight seats on Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Pictured - Conservative group leader Graham Plant (right) at a previous count Picture: Nick Butcher

The Conservatives are guaranteed to win at least eight seats on Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Pictured - Conservative group leader Graham Plant (right) at a previous count Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

The Conservative party is already in effect a third of the way to an overall majority in one of the region’s councils - before voters have even taken to the polls.

Eight of the 39 seats available on Great Yarmouth Borough Council are effectively guaranteed to be won by the Tories, with the party fielding enough candidates in the borough to effectively secure certain seats.

In six of the 17 wards in the borough, parties opposing the Conservatives have fielded fewer candidates than available seats, meaning while the wards are not completely uncontested, the result is certain to produce at least one Tory councillor.

The lack of competition has been branded 'bad for voters' by a political pressure group.

A similar scenario is unfolding in Breckland, with the number of Tory candidates guaranteeing the party at least seven seats. However, this represents a much smaller proportion of the total number of seats available, with 49 seats up for grabs compared with Great Yarmouth's 39.

The Conservatives are also guaranteed to win at least three seats on West Norfolk Council, with the Airfield, Feltwell and Heacham wards certain to produce a Tory councillor.

You may also want to watch:

However, Norfolk is one of the few counties nationwide where every ward has enough candidates to bring people to the polls.

The situation has been criticised by the Electoral Reform Society, a national political pressure group.

Josiah Mortimer, a spokesman for the ERS, said: “Elections are a cornerstone of our democracy, yet in many parts of England people are being denied a meaningful choice, with parties securing representation without a meaningful challenge. That's bad for voters and makes for poor scrutiny of our town halls.”

Meanwhile, several wards across the county are only offering the electorate choices of two parties, including 15 wards in Breckland, 11 wards in Great Yarmouth and two wards in Broadland, South Norfolk and North Norfolk respectively.

Meanwhile, voters in 12 wards in West Norfolk have the choice between either Conservative or another, seven of which are contested between a Conservative candidate and an Independent hopeful.

Mr Mortimer added: “At at time when people want to 'shop around' more than ever, nearly 150,000 potential voters across Norfolk are in 'two-party' seats with just a couple of candidates to choose from.

“Recent polling shows huge numbers of voters no longer back the two main parties, yet wards across Norfolk as a whole are being denied real competition.”

Most Read

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We could spend £100m and still get relegated’ - City chief Webber delivers Premier League reality check

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is not getting carried away after sealing Premier League promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Complaints flood in about online fitness firm set up by fraudster

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online fitness courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

Adrian (known as Ady) Porter was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am on Monday April 29. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Delays in both directions on A11 after crash

The road was closed from 6.05pm. Picture: Mildenhall Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists