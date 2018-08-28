Search

Advanced search

Tombland £1.3m regeneration would just be two-thirds of a job done for council

PUBLISHED: 15:45 20 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:45 20 December 2018

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

Part of Tombland in Norwich is in line for a £1.3m shake-up. Picture: Simon Finlay

It is a £1.3m scheme that would see a major overhaul to one of the most historic areas of Norwich city centre.

Mike Stonard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMike Stonard. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And it follows a separate scheme two years earlier, which saw major changes made to traffic movement in the area - costing close to £1m as well.

However, if Norwich City Council’s latest regeneration plans for Tombland go ahead, it would only be two-thirds of the way to fulfilling the areas full potential.

This is the view of city councillor Mike Stonard, cabinet member for growth, as members of the Norwich highways agency committee agreed to press ahead with a scheme consultation.

The proposals would see the creation of a new open space in the area, removing the disused public toilets and closing the one-way road currently used for loading and as a taxi rank.

Mr Stonard said: “I am delighted this is something we are looking at and making better use of the Tombland area has been a personal ambition of mine for a long time.

“Although this is a traffic scheme, it has environmental merits as well and will maximise an area of the city of great historic importance. It is potentially very beautiful with important landmarks like the memorial, which is blighted by paraphernalia.

“I’m really excited by this, which would take us two-thirds of the way towards creating a Tombland of how it should be - a jewel in the crown of the city.”

Members of the committee agreed to start gathering views on the scheme, before a final proposal can be prepared.

Sue Sands, one of the committee’s city council members, raised concerns about an aspect of the scheme which would see part of Queen Street made two-way leading up to Ethelbert Gate. She had concerns about vehicles having difficulties turning when the gate is closed.

However, Bruce Bentley, one of the city council’s transportation planners, said: “We have learned with other schemes that once they are aware there is nowhere to go, they will not use the road.”

The consultation is scheduled to begin in the new year and will be accompanied by a public exhibition.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Most Read

Man dies after Ardleigh Green car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tree surgeon who died in Hornchurch wasn’t wearing safety equipment, inquest told

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hazardous response team sent to Harold Hill after liquid thrown over boy on bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

West Ham stars fly to Barcelona to give Isla Caton a special early Christmas present

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dancing on Ice: Celebrities including Gemma Collins and Brian McFadden practice skating on Romford rink

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Updated: Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

Hannah Thomas is appealing for help to trace her mother, Sandra, pictured, who is missing. Pictures: Hannah Thomas

We’re on track for Christmas when the Queen gets the train to Norfolk

The Queen arrives at King's Lynn railway station and is escorted by Graham Pratt, station manager. Picture: Denise Bradley

Two men hospitalised after suspected carbon monoxide leak at restaurant detained by Border Force

Police at an incident at Masala Cottage, formerly the Lavender House, at Brundall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two cannabis factories uncovered a stone’s throw apart in quiet Norfolk village

Cannabis discovered at the property in Felthorpe. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clothing brand finds new home after department store closed doors for final time

Clothing brand Tigi has moved from Chattels of Dereham to M&Co. Picture: Matthew Usher.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists