Trapped toddler freed from locked car by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 21:45 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 10 October 2019
A toddler had to be freed by firefighters this evening after ending up accidentally locked in a car.
At shortly after 8.05pm on Thursday evening, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Main Road in Fransham, Breckland, following reports of a child stuck in a vehicle.
Firefighters then spent around half an hour freeing the toddler from its predicament, after the youngster's parents raised the alarm.
A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the two-year-old had been locked in the car by accident, but was unable to provide the toddler's gender.
The crew, which was from Hingham station, was able to free the unfortunate youngster by around 8,40pm.