Search

Advanced search

Trapped toddler freed from locked car by firefighters

PUBLISHED: 21:45 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:45 10 October 2019

A fire crew was called to rescue a toddler that was accidentally locked in a car Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A fire crew was called to rescue a toddler that was accidentally locked in a car Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A toddler had to be freed by firefighters this evening after ending up accidentally locked in a car.

At shortly after 8.05pm on Thursday evening, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Main Road in Fransham, Breckland, following reports of a child stuck in a vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

Firefighters then spent around half an hour freeing the toddler from its predicament, after the youngster's parents raised the alarm.

A spokesman from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the two-year-old had been locked in the car by accident, but was unable to provide the toddler's gender.

The crew, which was from Hingham station, was able to free the unfortunate youngster by around 8,40pm.

Most Read

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 30s dies following serious crash with tractor

A man in his 30s has died following a collision with a tractor in Outwell near Wisbech Picture; IAN CARTER

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Klose reveals knee injury progress and how he dealt with disappointment of long-term absence for City

Timm Klose in pre-season action for the Canaries ahead of his knee injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Running column: All Mark Armstrong can do is exercise patience in part one of his road to recovery

Mark Armstrong is sidelined with an ankle injury. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

‘I feel like a new woman’ - Slimmer sheds 13 stone and drops 10 dress sizes

Rebekah Bowditch, who has lost 13st at her local Slimming World group. PHOTO: Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists