Luxury tobacconist given green light to move into former health centre

PUBLISHED: 12:37 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 17 December 2018

Plans for the former Ship Inn to be used as a tobacconist have been criticised. Picture: James Bass

Plans for the former Ship Inn to be used as a tobacconist have been criticised. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2010

A luxury tobacconist has accused a medical practice of wasting time and money by objecting to its plans to move into a former pub in Great Yarmouth.

A decision over C. Gars Ltd’s application to move its local headquarters to the former Ship Inn on Greyfriars Way was brought before councillors last week after a sole objection from East Norfolk Medical Practices.

The practice, which runs the Lighthouse Medical Centre next door to the former pub, had argued allowing a tobacco and alcohol company to operate so close to a health centre would “send out the wrong message”.

However, members of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s licensing sub-committee decided to grant permission to the 201-year-old company, which sells specialist cigars and spirits - including £10,000 bottles of whisky.

Following the decision, Mitchell Orchant, the company’s managing director, rued the fact the application had been brought before committee despite not receiving objection from statutory bodies such as the police.

He said: “We had no doubt that our licence would be granted and were only disappointed that time and money were wasted by the objection, which was clearly without merit.”

East Norfolk Medical Practice was approached to comment on the decision.

