Anger at 10.30pm start for noisy roadworks

Late night workers on Thunder Lane in Norwich. Pic: Submitted Archant

Frustrated families have hit out at roadworks outside their homes late at night - but council bosses have said that was the only time they were able to do it.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Late night workers on Thunder Lane in Norwich. Pic: Submitted Late night workers on Thunder Lane in Norwich. Pic: Submitted

People in Thunder Lane, in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, were surprised when a team started working outside their homes at 10.30pm on Tuesday night.

One of the workers, putting in new white lines on the carriageway, was using a blowtorch.

The work continued until the early hours.

One man, who lives in Thunder Lane, said it sounded "like a rocket taking off".

The man, who did not want to be named, said "I went to bed at around 10.30pm, as usual, after a long day at work.

"We were woken at about 11.30pm to what sounded like a rocket taking off, and floodlights outside the window.

"When I looked out to see a road crew working away, and one chap walking around with a blowtorch, I couldn't believe my eyes.

You may also want to watch:

"We'd had no warning of the work and they were making a real racket.

"I understand they need to carry out roadworks, but to do them at that time of night just seems ridiculous."

Norfolk County Council has apologised for the noise and disruption, but said restrictions on when Thunder Lane can be closed meant they had little choice but to work into the evening.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "Due to restrictions at this location, road works can only be carried out at off peak times.

"That is either between 9am and 4pm, and only under a full road closure, or between 9pm and 7.30am, when traffic is significantly lighter.

"For this particular scheme, the contractor started at 10.30pm and completed the work at 3am.

"It is possible that local residents experienced some noise disruption from equipment which is used to dry the road prior to white lining and we apologise for the inconvenience."

In 2018, police were called to Grove Road in Norwich after a woman, fed up with late night noise during roadworks there, staged a protest in the street, standing in front of a resurfacing vehicle and refusing to budge.

Afterwards, she said: "I've had my little protest and I know they are only doing their job, but I don't understand why it has to be done at this time of night."