Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Best places for quality of life in Norfolk revealed by charity's major study

PUBLISHED: 12:12 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 02 May 2019

Happisburgh Lighthouse. North Norfolk topped the survey for quality of life in Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Happisburgh Lighthouse. North Norfolk topped the survey for quality of life in Norfolk. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The best places for quality of life in Norfolk have been revealed by a major new study - with North Norfolk topping the table.

And, when it comes to wellbeing, Suffolk is deemed a better place to live than Norfolk.

The analysis - known as the Thriving Places Index - was carried out by wellbeing charity Happy City and examined more than 60 indicators.

Pulling together data from national sources, such as the Office for National Statistics and Public Health England, the index rates gives scores out of 10 for a string of elements which the charity says has an influence on people's wellbeing.

That includes housing, transport, physical and mental health, education and employment.

The index split those factors into three headline categories - local conditions, sustainability and equality.

In Norfolk, North Norfolk achieved the highest score across those - rated at 6.57 for equality, 4.99 for local conditions and 5.17 for sustainability.

You may also want to watch:

While the area scored highly for safety (7.33) and low unemployment (8.12), it was marked at just 3.03 for transport and 3.24 for education and learning.

A survey has revealed the best places for quality of life in Norfolk. Picture: Ian BurtA survey has revealed the best places for quality of life in Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Broadland ranked second, including high scores for safety (7.59), life expectancy (7.1) and community cohesion (7.17), but got just 3.36 for transport and 4.49 for adult education.

In third, fourth and fifth were Breckland, South Norfolk and West Norfolk. Norwich was sixth, with 5.12 for equality, 4.26 for local conditions and 4.86 for sustainability.

The city was marked at just 2.10 for community cohesion and 2.69 for work and local economy, with children's education marked at a lowly 2.59.

But it was Great Yarmouth which fared worst in Norfolk. It was scored at 4.38 for equality, 3.60 for local conditions and 5.57 for sustainability.

The town was marked at 2.19 for education and learning and 2.94 for work and local economy. Mental and physical health was rated at 3.27.

And Norfolk overall did not perform as well as Suffolk. Norfolk got a 5.13 mark for equality, a 4.90 for local conditions and 5.56 for sustainability.

But Suffolk fared slightly better, with 5.01 for equality, 5.15 for local conditions and 5.74 for sustainability.

Most Read

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Pictures of Princess Charlotte at her Norfolk home released on her fourth birthday

Princess Charlotte, who is celebrating her fourth birthday, at her Norfolk home. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

No reservations on new trains to capital for up to six months

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler. PIC: Supplied by Greater Anglia.

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Public-funded firm goes bust leaving staff redundant and apprentices in the dark

Apprentices at CTS will be left looking for a new educator as CTS has ceased trading. Photo by Simon Finlay.

Police search for driver after boy hit by car

Mill Road in Hethersett. Picture Google.

COLNEY LIVE: Hear from the key people behind Norwich City’s Championship promotion success

Norwich City have one more hurdle to clear after sealing promotion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jailed in Norfolk in April: Men who set fire to piglets, dangerous drivers and drug dealers

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Jamie Honeywood. David Johnson, William Donkoh. Photos: Norfolk Constabulary

Line-up announced for new Wild Paths Festival in Norwich

Jose Gonzalez
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists