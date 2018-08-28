Three road works in two weeks to bring disruption to major route

Road works on the A1066 in South Lopham will see the road closed followed by traffic lights. Picture: Getty ajfletch

A South Norfolk village is the scene for three separate road works projects in the space of two weeks that will cause disruption on the A1066.

The main road linking Diss and Thetford is set to be closed just days before traffic lights are installed on the same stretch for separate work. The Street in South Lopham will be shut to through traffic on November 26 to allow UK Power Networks to install a new electric supply that will involve having to excavate a six metre section of the road.

Motorists on the A1066 will face diversions. The work will then see traffic lights on the road from November 27 to 30 as the work continues.

The same stretch of road will then see the return of traffic lights again from December 4-6 as Anglian Water work to put in a new water connection.

Both projects follow on-going traffic lights on the eastern side of the village on Diss Road as Anglian Water install a new connection with that work set to continue until November 26.