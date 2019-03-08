Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Three new rough sleeping centres in Norfolk and Waveney from £3.9m fund

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 03 May 2019

A homeless person sleeping in a doorway. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A homeless person sleeping in a doorway. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

saints4757

Three new homeless shelters are to open in Norfolk and Waveney after a £3.9m cash injection for the region.

Housing and homelessness minister Heather Wheeler announced on Friday that the east of England has been handed the money, and at least six new rough sleeping centres will open in East Anglia - including one in Norwich, one in Diss, and one in Lowestoft.

Some 18 councils across the region will split the money, and as well as the centres - the remaining three being in Bedford, Felixtowe, and Luton - the money will go towards support centres, lettings schemes and dedicated letting agencies.

The funding forms part of the government's £100-million backed rough sleeping strategy, which sets out detailed plans to end rough sleeping for good, with the aim of halving it by 2022.

Ms Wheeler said: “We are taking steps to ensure people the east of England never have to face even one night on the streets.

You may also want to watch:

“These are vulnerable people, who may be dealing with complex mental health problems or addictions and require specialist support to tackle these issues and turn their lives around.

“The funding confirmed today will ensure those sleeping on the streets in the east of England have access to the professional help and guidance they need to get back on their feet – taking us one step closer to ending rough sleeping for good.”

According to a report from housing charity Shelter in December, there were around 601 homeless people in Norfolk with the vast majority of them living in temporary accommodation and 49 sleeping on the streets.

Across the east of England, one in 306 people were homeless – the third-highest rate of England's nine regions.

The new rough sleeping centres will aim to give people on the streets access to professional help and guidance, including immediate shelter and mental health support.

While the support centres - know as navigator posts - will house specialist support workers who direct people to the services they need, such as counselling, housing advice services, mental health support or substance misuse services.

Most Read

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Hotel given zero food hygiene rating after customer complaint

The Manor Hotel, in Mundesley, has recieved a zero rating for food hygiene. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘Our wildest dreams’ - North Norfolk Liberal Democrats win huge majority in election 2019

North Norfolk Liberal Democrat group leader Sarah Butikofer said she was bowled over by the results of the North Norfolk District Council 2019 election. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Local election 2019 results LIVE: Where will the political powers lie in districts?

Sam outside the City Gates Centre polling station. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens earlier this week. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorist killed in A11 crash between car, lorry and deer is named

The crash happened on the A11 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Loganair announces new flights out of Norwich Airport creating 15 new jobs

A new Embraer Jet will be based in Norwich as a result of the new flight path. Picture: Loganair

Crash between ambulance on emergency call out and car in Norwich

A crash on Boundary Road on Friday morning. Photo: Archant

Local election 2019: Major losses for Tories and Labour nationally as Norfolk awaits all but one result

Conservatve and Labour have suffered big losses nationally in the local elections. Picture : Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Running column: It’s time for Mark Armstrong to move away from the marathon

Alison Armstrong celebrates finishing the London Marathon with husband Mark. Picture: Mark Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists