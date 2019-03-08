Three months of overnight closures on the way for A47 in £1m resurfacing project

The A47 is set for three months of overnight closures. Picture: Brett Nunn (c) copyright newzulu.com

One of the busiest routes out of the county is set to see three months of overnight closures beginning next month.

Highways England is scheduled to begin a string of improvements to the A47 between Little Melton and Lingwood in September, a scheme that will see resurfacing and upgrades to cycling provision and pedestrian crossing facilities.

Beginning around Friday, September 13, the project is due to be carried out in six phases, expected to span the course of three months.

Throughout this period, sections of the 15-mile stretch of the road will be closed overnight, between 8pm and 6am, with reduced speed limits also in effect during the daytime.

The project is part of £60m of investment from Highways England into the east of the county, with this party costing in the region of £1m.

A Highways England spokesman said: "From spring 2019, Highways England will invest more than £60m into improving the East of England motorways and major A roads and this resurfacing work on the A47 is part of that investment.

"It is estimated to cost in the region of £1m and is one of over 140 planned essential maintenance schemes in the region for 2019/20.

"Safety is our top priority and the essential maintenance work will help improve the conditions of the region's roads for drivers."

While works are carried out reduced speed limits of 40mph and 50mph will be put in place on intermittent stretches of the road throughout the day.

Diversions will be put in place, making use of slip roads off the main route as resurfacing is done.

The six phases of the work will begin to the west of Norwich, progressing along the A47 to the Blofield area.

However, the exact dates of each phase of work are yet to be determined, with Highways England pledging to communicate plans with neighbours along the route in the coming week.

The six phases are as follows:

- Around the Blofield junction

- Trowse area

- Between Ipswich Road and Trowse junction

- Postwick hub area, westbound carriageway

- Between Ipswich Road and Thickthorn, westbound carriageway

- A140 Ipswich Road, Norwich (cycle track works)