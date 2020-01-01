Search

One of Norwich's main roads to close for three days

PUBLISHED: 08:46 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:46 01 January 2020

Unthank Road will be closed during roadworks. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Unthank Road will be closed during roadworks. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Drivers, cyclists and bus passengers will face disruption next week when part of one of the main roads into Norwich is closed.

The junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where new crossings will be put in. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe junction of Mile Cross Road, Heigham Street, and Nelson Street, where new crossings will be put in. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anglian Water will be closing a city-bound section of Unthank Road on Tuesday (January 7) and it is due to remain shut for three days.

The closure will affect the stretch of road heading into Norwich close to the roundabout near the Roman Catholic cathedral.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: "Our teams will be completing a new connection to the water main next week which will see lane closures for approximately three days."

Traffic will still be able to head down Unthank Road away from the city, but it will mean diversions, including for bus services.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon ParkinMartin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport. Picture: Simon Parkin

First Blue Line 25 buses towards the city centre will be diverted along Newmarket Road from 9am on Tuesday, Services bound for the UEA will follow the normal route.

Elsewhere, work on a £220,000 scheme to put in long-demanded new pedestrian crossings in Heigham Street and on Mile Cross Road will start on Monday (January 6).

You may also want to watch:

It means the western section of Heigham Street, which turns into Waterworks Road, will be shut for the duration of the work - due to carry on until Monday, March 16.

Signs in the city inform road users that Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut from January. Pic: Dan GrimmerSigns in the city inform road users that Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut from January. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Nelson Street will also be closed at the junction with Heigham Street, while parking will be suspended in those streets.

And there will be two-way traffic signals in use on the Heigham Street/Mile Cross Road junction.

There will also be one weekend where the whole of the Heigham Street/Mile Cross junction will have to be shut.

That is currently scheduled for the weekend of March 14 and 15, subject to the weather on those dates.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure and chair of the Transforming Cities joint committee, said: "We appreciate this will cause some disruption and thank everyone for their patience while work is carried out."

Later this month, traffic will not be able to use one of Norwich city centre's main roads for up to 11 weeks when it closes as part of a £2.5m revamp.

Bank Plain will be closed in both directions from Monday, January 13 to Friday, March 27.

