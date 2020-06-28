Search

Advanced search

Thousands in Norwich could get £50m better broadband boost

28 June, 2020 - 06:30
CityFibre is planning a £50m investment to install full fibre broadband to 100,000 homes and properties in Norwich. Pic: CityFibre.

CityFibre is planning a £50m investment to install full fibre broadband to 100,000 homes and properties in Norwich. Pic: CityFibre.

CityFibre

Close to 100,000 homes and businesses in Norwich could have access to better broadband because of a £50m scheme to install fibre optic cables across the city.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council. Pic: Jeff Taylor.

Norwich City Council is working with London-based CityFibre to install a full fibre broadband network, which would cover 97,000 homes and commercial properties.

CityFibre says full fibre services can give speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second, near unlimited bandwidth and improved reliability.

Bosses at City Hall say, with more businesses and workers having switched to home working because of coronavirus lockdown and discovering it is feasible, that trend is likely to continue.

They say it is essential that action is taken to continue to improve broadband speeds and the level of digital connectivity across Norwich.

The council says a full fibre network would bring a “significant boost” to the economy and fits the council’s plans to help the city recover from the impact of coronavirus.

You may also want to watch:

Alan Waters, leader of the city council, said: “Norwich is an amazing city for people to live, work in and enjoy.

“The successful cities of the future will need to be digitally connected so that everyone can take advantage of the benefits that brings.

“As the regional capital, Norwich needs to be on the front foot. There is a really exciting opportunity and we need to welcome it.”

CityFibre is already investing at least £14m in Lowestoft to replace ageing copper-based networks with gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity and is keen to carry out similar work in Norwich.

Charles Kitchin, CityFibre’s city manager for Norwich, said: “We are looking forward to bringing gigabit-capable full fibre connectivity to Norwich.

“Our network will transform, and future-proof, Norwich’s digital landscape, standing the city in good stead for future investment and growth.”

It would take two-and-a-half years to complete the work, which is due to start at the end of this year. It is intended that the first homes and buildings will go live with full fibre in June next year.

Figures released by the House of Commons showed some parts of the city ranked in the bottom 30pc in the country for access to what is defined as ‘decent broadband’.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Duchess of Cambridge ‘blown away’ by Norwich family’s bravery during visit to children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with Sonny Pope-Saunders (seated left), his father, Jordan, and his brother, Hudson (back to camera, right) during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH). Sonny was diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumour, only a week or so after his sixth birthday in February. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

Garden centre in three acres goes up for sale

Aylsham Garden Centre. Pic: Auction House.

Motorcyclist hit 130mph on NDR while failing to stop for police

The motorcyclist failed to stop for police on the Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Expert: How can Chapelfield’s shops still trade when its owner is in administration?

Intu-owned Chapelfield, pictured before lockdown. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a rollercoaster FA Cup quarter-final exit against Manchester United

Norwich City pushed Manchester United all the way in an FA Cup quarter-final exit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Conservationist fills entire skip with rubbish left by sun seekers on Norfolk beach

Jake Fiennes and the rubbish he collected off Holkham beach after daytrippers enjoyed the heatwave. Pic: Archant/Jake Fiennes

‘He gave and gave to his community’: Shock and sadness at the sudden death of ‘Mr Acle’, 71

Brian Grint sitting at the location of the Acle stocks in 2009. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Duchess of Cambridge ‘blown away’ by Norwich family’s bravery during visit to children’s hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge talks with Sonny Pope-Saunders (seated left), his father, Jordan, and his brother, Hudson (back to camera, right) during a visit to The Nook in Framlingham Earl, Norfolk, which is one of the three East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH). Sonny was diagnosed with a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, an aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain tumour, only a week or so after his sixth birthday in February. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tourism sector hopes for busy holiday season as lockdown eases

North Norfolk tourism business owners took part in a video call with Nigel Huddleston, minister for arts, heritage, and tourism. Picture: Provided by the office of Duncan Baker