‘I can’t have windows or doors open at all’ - Village near Norwich plagued by fly woes

PUBLISHED: 13:11 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:47 02 April 2019

Families in Thorpe Marriott have been plagued by flies Picture: Matthew Usher.

A community on the edge of Norwich has found itself abuzz with unwanted visitors following the mild winter.

With its position close to the countryside, Thorpe Marriott is no stranger to insects such as flies.

However, the problem has escalated to the point that one villager can no longer take it and is calling on their neighbours to also make some noise about the issue.

An anonymous flier against the flies has been circulated around homes in the village, urging people to contact Broadland District Council about the issue.

It reads: “Flys (sic) on Thorpe Marriott! Do nothing and this problem will only get worse!”. It then provides contact details for environmental health officers at Broadland District Council and local councillors.

A mother-of-two living on Walsingham Drive, who did not wish to be named, said: “I can’t have windows or doors open at all. Last year, when we had the same problem we counted 20 in our living room flying around and that didn’t even count those by the window stationary.

“When I look out of my upstairs windows you can see them trying to get in. It is horrendous and so frustrating.”

Graham Everett, chairman of Drayton Parish Council, is one of the councillors listed on the leaflet and said he has been contacted several times since the flier was circulated.

He said; “All I can do as a councillor is keep officers informed and have passed on the concerns I have heard. It is clearly an ongoing problem, which is unacceptable.”

A spokesman for Broadland said: “We are aware of reports of increased numbers of flies in Thorpe Marriott. We believe this is due to farming in the local area with levels of flies having increased during the recent warm weather.

“Officers visited the area last week and are satisfied with measures that have been put in place to manage the situation.”

The spokesman added that manure beds on nearby farmland were being treated with lavaside to deter the flies.

They added: “We will continue to monitor the area. Residents who are affected by flies in their local area should report it to our pollution team, the contact details for which are on the Broadland District Council website.”

Has your home been affected by a fly infestation? Contact David Hannant on david.hannant@archant.co.uk

