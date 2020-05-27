Search

Compromise means DJ can keep people dancing on their doorsteps during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 09:50 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 27 May 2020

Mick Laney has been using his DJ equipment to allow people to have a dance on their doorstep on Sunday nights in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Mick Laney

Mick Laney has been using his DJ equipment to allow people to have a dance on their doorstep on Sunday nights in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Mick Laney

Archant

A Norwich DJ who has been getting people to dance on their doorsteps to lift spirits during lockdown has been told he can keep doing it - after a compromise was struck following complaints.

Mick Laney, who runs Starstruck Roadshow, has been performing hour long sets on Sunday nights outside his home in Thorpe Marriott.

But, following a few complaints, Mr Laney was told by Broadland District Council that the Dance On Your Doorstep event should stop.

However, that triggered a petition, organised by fellow Thorpe Marriott resident Mark Blundell, calling for the event to be allowed to continue.

It was signed by almost 400 people and a compromise has now been reached, which will allow the event to continue, albeit at an earlier time and on a different day.

Mr Laney, said: “This petition, along with the intervention of our local councillor Nicole Caroline Karimi-Ghovanlou, has resulted in Broadland District Council making a concession for the local community and allowing us to continue until the end of lock down.

“I wholeheartedly thank the council for their understanding with this matter and allowing the ‘lifting of spirits’ of those in the majority and members of the neighbour that have become a little dependant of this ‘hour’ of escapism to continue.

“The concession does stipulate that the timings need to change as to find some middle ground with the previous complainants and it has been agreed that ‘Dance on your Doorstep’ shall take place on a Saturday at 4pm - 5pm,

“I’m aware that this is not ideal for everyone out there but in fairness a compromise has been agreed, to which I have to honour.”

Mr Laney said he was looking forward to lifting people’s spirits again when Dance On Your Doorstep resumes this Saturday, weather permitting.

The news was welcomed by many on the Thorpe Marriott community page on Facebook, with posts in support of Mr Laney’s event.

Gina Wainwright said: “Excellent news that Broadband District council saw sense. Carry on doing what makes the majority happy in these uncertain times.”

And Sam Watts posted: “Absolutely brilliant, can’t wait. Looking forward to Saturday.”

