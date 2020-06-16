Search

Road with third sinkhole in six months could be shut for a week

PUBLISHED: 18:18 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:19 16 June 2020

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Calls have been made for a problem which has seen three sinkholes open up in a main Norwich road in the space of just six months to be resolved, once and for all.

Angel Road, in the north of the city, has been closed because of the sinkhole which was spotted by a driver at 1.30pm on Monday close to the spot where a burst water main caused problems six months ago.

The road has had to be shut while engineers try to deal with the problem, but Anglian Water insist it is not connected to the issues which shut the road for two weeks last December.

Norfolk County Council and Anglian Water engineers were at the site of the hole on Tuesday morning, with the council saying “considerable damage” had been caused to the road.

But Anglian Water say it is unrelated to the previous problems, so the county council will need to pay for these repairs - and the road could stay shut for up to a week.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Norwichs Sewell area. Picture: Victoria PertusaJulie Brociek-Coulton, city and county councillor for Norwichs Sewell area. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A county council spokeswoman said: “Tuesday morning’s site assessment revealed there is a void affecting about three square metres of the road, immediately adjacent to the repair carried out by Anglian Water in December last year.

“At the time, we carried out a radar survey of the entire area and did not find any voids so we will need to monitor the carriageway to try to establish the cause of this latest void.

“The road remains closed to vehicles and we have put a signed diversion route in place. Pedestrians still have full access to the footways and we have arranged for ‘businesses open as usual’ signs to be put up.

“Our contractors will start work to repair the road on Thursday and, depending on what is found, this work may take up to a week.”

Last December, a larger sinkhole brought the road to a standstill for a fortnight, with business owners complaining it had been “a nuisance”. Days after it was repaired by Anglian Water, the hole reopened and had to be fixed again.

With the road shut, First’s orange line services are being diverted.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, Labour city and county councillor for Sewell, who lives in the area, said: “It is a real inconvenience. I just hope they can fix it quickly and fix it properly. It’s not right that people in this area keeping having to put up with this.”

