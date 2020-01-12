Search

Advanced search

Pressure mounts on government to announce bridge start date

PUBLISHED: 08:10 12 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:10 12 January 2020

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

Archant

An MP is pressing the case for a much-needed crossing to be built.

Visualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County CouncilVisualisations of the proposed third crossing in Lowestoft. Pictures: Suffolk County Council

With the long-awaited decision on Lowestoft's Third Crossing delayed due to the general election, Waveney MP Peter Aldous is hopeful of an announcement soon.

The progress of Lowestoft's Lake Lothing third crossing was delayed as the country went to the polls last month.

The sign highlighting that the land close to Lake Lothing has been acquired for the third crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick ButcherThe sign highlighting that the land close to Lake Lothing has been acquired for the third crossing in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Transport secretary Grant Shapps was due to make a decision on the project by December 5, but with the government dissolved from November 6, the final say was delayed.

Back in November a spokesman for the Department for Transport (DfT) confirmed a decision would be made "as soon as possible" after the general election, once ministers were able to review the proposals presented.

With a statement likely to be made to Parliament setting a new deadline, Mr Aldous said: "I am in correspondence with the ministers to find out when the decision will be announced.

"They had a specific date, which would have been around December 5/6, but the general election overtook that.

"What I am now pressing them for is to make that decision as quickly as possible.

"I am talking to the ministers and in correspondence with them to get this done soon."

With Suffolk County Council submitting the Outline Business Case for the third crossing in December 2015, the bridge is planned to open in 2022.

In November, the county council said they looked forward to receiving a decision on the Lake Lothing application once the new Parliament was in session, as "just a short interruption to the process" was anticipated.

A spokesman said: "The general election will not affect our timetable for tendering the construction contract, which we announced on October 14."

Mr Aldous added: "In the meantime I have also spoken with Suffolk County Council.

"They are continuing to have the dialogue with the contractors so that they are ready to go in the spring time.

"The process of who they decide to tender the construction contract to is ongoing."

If plans for the crossing are given the green light, construction is expected to begin almost immediately with the aim of opening the bridge in 2022.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Riverside hotel and business up for sale for £1.1m

The Sutton Staithe Hotel is up for sale for £1.1m. Picture: The Sutton Staithe Hotel

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following collision

A pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car. Picture: Google

11 secrets to Norwich’s past hidden in plain sight

The stag above the Mango-T, the angel at the Royal Arcade and the George Birch Apothecary tile in the Norwich Lanes Credit: Archant

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cold Feet actor slams Greater Anglia over wheelchair facilities in first class

Ruth Madeley has tweeted about Greater Anglia not providing first class seating for wheelchair users. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/Kirsty O'Connor.

Key city centre road set to shut for 11 WEEKS

Bank Plain in Norwich will be shut. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Premier League hammering at Manchester United

Norwich City were well beaten in the Premier League at Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

OPINION: Why Norwich needs a John Lennon statue to welcome visitors

John Lennon, left with other members of The Beatles at the Grosvenor Rooms in Norwich in 1963
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists