Architects sought to help restore guildhall and museum

Thetford Guildhall decorated with thousands of poppies last year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A town council is looking for architects to help restore its guildhall and a museum.

Thetford Town Council announced it is looking for conservation-accredited architects to submit bids for the restoration of the historic cupolas on the Guildhall’s roof.

The council, acting on behalf of the trustees and Breckland District Council, is also looking to repair any issues with the Grade II-listed Charles Burrell Museum.

The move comes after the council was invited to apply for development grants from Historic England to ensure the future of the domes and to identify any repairs needed at the museum.

The successful bids will then form the basis for the council’s grant applications to Historic England.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, the council said: “The Partners are looking for a price to cover the two stages, beginning with what is known as project development, and then the following second stage which is the completion of the actual repairs.