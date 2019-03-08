Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Wedding plans in disarray as town’s registry office cancels services

PUBLISHED: 17:06 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 11 March 2019

Susan Oliver and Darren Norton's wedding plans have been disrupted by Thetford Registry Office. PHOTO: Susan Oliver

Susan Oliver and Darren Norton's wedding plans have been disrupted by Thetford Registry Office. PHOTO: Susan Oliver

Archant

Wedding plans have been thrown into disarray after a town’s registry office cancelled its bookings.

Thetford Registry Office is moving from King's House in King Street, to Thetford Library. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThetford Registry Office is moving from King's House in King Street, to Thetford Library. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Couples received a shock when they were told Thetford Registration Office would stop conducting weddings at the end of September - with all subsequent bookings cancelled.

Among those affected are Susan Oliver and Darren Norton, who were called to say that their November wedding would not be conducted, despite their confirmed booking and paid deposit.

Ms Oliver said the pair were “angry and upset” by the setback, which had seen them change their venue to Thetford Grammar School eight months before the big day.

The 56-year-old, of Bridge Street, Thetford, said: “Darren received an email from the registry office last week. They did say that The Bell would honour our booking, but we didn’t want to get married there.

“We had also ordered our invitations, but were luckily able to cancel them. We are just glad that it is sorted out now, and we have also found out that this has happened to a couple of our friends too, who were also angry about the situation.”

Thetford Town Council have been moving staff out of its current base at Kings House on King Street to The Carnegie Rooms since January.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Our team of registration staff have often had to work alone in a public building. This arrangement was unsafe and unsustainable, so we have been working hard to establish a new location for the registration service in Thetford.”

From April the registry office will be relocated to Thetford Library on Raymond Street, where the registration of births and deaths will continue.

Anyone getting married at Kings House up to September 30 should be unaffected by the changes, but couples with existing bookings after this date have been contacted to change their plans. A council open day is planned for next week for affected couples.

The council spokesman said: “To ensure that ceremonies can still be offered in Thetford we have worked with the Bell Hotel in Thetford to offer weekday weddings at no additional cost and we continue to explore further options for venues in Thetford.”

The Bell is a 15th century hotel, bar and restaurant.

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘The thing in my head is just the next game’ – Transfer rumours won’t distract Canaries starlet

Max Aarons celebrates Norwich City's win over Swansea at Carrow Road on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists