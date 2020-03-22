£10,000 donated to foodbanks to support vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak

Two Norfolk foodbanks have been donated £10,000 from the local council to help it during the coronavirus crisis. The coronavirus has caused foodbank donations across the district to drop leaving them “struggling” to feed the most vulnerable in the community.

Breckland Council will donate £10,000 to Thetford foodbank, which serves Thetford, Attleborough and Watton, and the Mid-Norfolk foodbank, which serves Swaffham and Dereham, to help them buy essential food items and supplies for local residents.

Steph Williams, volunteer development officer at Thetford foodbank, said: “Before Christmas we were even struggling to meet the demand. So initially our first thought was how will we cope with this. People can’t buy their own food let alone provide for a foodbank, but the councils response has been so quick and they have been liaising with local supermarkets on our behalf which has been amazing.

“The financial support will make a massive difference that means we are now able to provide the food that is needed for the most vulnerable in our communities.”

The foodbanks are currently producing three-day food parcels for those who need it, which contain key items such as soups, pastas, tinned vegetables and UHT milk.

These parcels will be given to single people, couples, and families who are eligible for foodbank support vouchers within the Breckland community.

Residents will need to meet the food bank criteria to allow access to a voucher, with vouchers available from several support organisations including the Citizens Advice Centre, DWP and Breckland Council.

Councillor Sam Chapman-Allen, leader of Breckland Council, said: “This is clearly a very challenging time for everybody, but no more so than for our most vulnerable residents. This support will directly help those in our communities who are most in-need and I hope it goes some way to making a difference. There is a tremendous community spirit in Breckland and I would ask everyone to look out for each other and help keep a check on their neighbours and vulnerable people in our towns and villages. No matter how small, every positive and kind action can make a real difference.”

For further information about the foodbanks, visit www.thetford.foodbank.org.uk or www.midnorfolk.foodbank.org.uk

For links to latest national guidance and local service updates, visit: www.breckland.gov.uk/coronavirus

Breckland foodbank opening times

• Thetford foodbank, at the Charles Burrell Centre, is open on Fridays, 7.30pm to 8.30pm, and Saturdays, 10.30am to 12 pm

• Brandon foodbank, at The Harvest centre, Fengate Drove, IP27 0PW, is open on Tuesdays, 1pm to 2pm

• Watton foodbank, at Watton Christian Community Centre, 57 high street, IP25 6AU, is open on Thursdays 3pm to 4pm

• Attleborough foodbank, at Attleborough Methodist Church, London Road, NR17 2BX, is open on Saturdays 10.30am to 11.30am

• Dereham foodbank, at Wellspring Family Centre, 35 Neatherd Road, NR19 2AE, open on Mondays, 1.30pm to 3.30pm and Fridays 1pm to 3pm

• Fakenham foodbank, at the Salvation Army, 16 Oak Street, NR21 9DY, open on Mondays 11am to 1pm and Thursdays 1pm to 3pm

• Swaffham foodbank, at Swaffham Baptist Church, 38, Station Street, PE37 7TG, open on Mondays 10am to 12pm

