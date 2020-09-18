Search

Advanced search

Plans refused to turn former village post office into four homes

PUBLISHED: 07:24 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 18 September 2020

Old Yaxham Post Office. Picture: Breckland planning documents/ Housing Ladder (Breckland) Ltd

Old Yaxham Post Office. Picture: Breckland planning documents/ Housing Ladder (Breckland) Ltd

Archant

A former post office building which has been standing in a village for more than 50 years will not be turned into homes.

Proposals were submitted to turn the old post office in Clint Green, Yaxham, into four new homes.

The shop, which has existed on the site for more than 50 years, was closed after the previous owner died. It was not reopened.

The plans would have seen the vacant building demolished and replaced with two three-bedroom houses and another two two-bedroom properties.

But they were refused by Breckland Council over issues around the character of the area and biodiversity of the site.

Yaxham Parish Council, which objected to the new plans, said: “The location of the site is so close to the busy junction with Well Hill, the neighbouring primary school access and the blind bend to the west.

“It was bad enough when the previous application for a second dwelling was permitted, and could only be exacerbated by having four dwellings and probably eight cars on the site and the increased car movements.”

The building shares a boundary with Yaxham Church of England Primary school, which also commented on the plans.

A spokesperson for the school said: “There is currently a shared access route between the two plots, this is the only vehicle access to both properties at present.

“It is also the pedestrian route taken by all children, parents and some staff when arriving at school each day from the surrounding roads.”

A design and access statement, prepared by Landmark Associates on behalf of the applicant, Dovercourt Holiday Lodges, states: “When the property was purchased by the current owner it was clear from the site’s planning history that the council considered the land to have potential to accommodate additional dwellings.

“A number of young local people have complained that there is insufficient housing locally, and due to the restricted supply, the resulting high prices are not achievable for younger people or key workers.

“The extra provision of the dwellings allows families to move up the housing ladder, freeing up the smaller family and starter homes.”

A former application to transform the site into two dwellings was refused at the end of 2019.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man airlifted to hospital after river hire boat incident

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The hire boat involved was transferred to the yacht station after the incident, which took place one mile upstream near Clink Hill. Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mark Armstrong: A nightmare training session and an idea for a tattoo

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

City keeper coach on his rise from academy ranks and driving taxis, to becoming a key part of Farke’s coaching staff

Norwich City goalkeeper coach Ed Wootten puts young keeper Daniel Barden through his paces during pre-season training Picture: PAUL CHESTERTON/FOCUS IMAGES

What are current coronavirus rates across Norfolk?

Norwich city centre in the September heat. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich pop star Bailey May robbed in village

Now United star Bailey May of Norwich, who was robbed Photo: Neil Perry

High school confirms pupil has tested positive for coronavirus

Wymondham High Academy entrance at Folly Road, Wymondham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY