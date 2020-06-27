Search

Advanced search

£100m bill for Norfolk’s rubbish to be burned in Kent and Bedfordshire

PUBLISHED: 07:51 27 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:51 27 June 2020

The waste incinerator at Great Blakenham. Norfolk County Council has been sending some of the county's waste there, but is set to sign a new £102m deal. Photograph Simon Parker

The waste incinerator at Great Blakenham. Norfolk County Council has been sending some of the county's waste there, but is set to sign a new £102m deal. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

Some 180,000 tonnes of rubbish produced by people in Norfolk each year looks likely to be sent to Kent and Bedfordshire to be burned in incinerators - at a cost of more than £100m.

Andrew Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Andrew Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

The six-year deal with Veolia, which Conservative-controlled Norfolk County Council’s cabinet is due to agree, would see waste burned at Kemsley in Kent to begin with and then at Stewartby in Bedfordshire.

The Kent incinerator is run by Wheelabrator - the same company which the council had to pay more than £30m to after it scrapped plans for the company to build an incinerator in King’s Lynn.

However, that is a temporary measure, as from 2021 Norfolk’s would go to a burner being built in Bedfordshire.

Despite the £102m contract bill, council bosses say the deal will save about £2m a year, with most of the county’s waste currently being sent overseas and about 20,000 tonnes to the Great Blakenham incinerator in Suffolk.

The council says it means no waste from Norfolk will be sent directly to landfill and will save a quarter of a million tonnes of carbon emissions over the six years of the contract.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSteve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet Member for environment and waste, said: “This deal is a win-win for taxpayers and the environment – saving £2m and 47,000 tonnes of carbon per year, by avoiding the need to dump waste in landfill sites.”

The council’s cabinet will consider the report a week on Monday, although, because the value of the contract is above £100m, it will also need to go before the full council.

But Steve Morphew, leader of the opposition Labour group, said: “There’s not enough information here. We need to know what happens to the residual waste.

“It’s no longer enough to turn it over to a contractor and wash your hands of responsibility. The complete chain has to be part of any contract so we don’t suddenly find Norfolk waste turning up where it shouldn’t.

“I also want to see incentives to ensure waste is reduced, not a perverse incentive that contractors make more from increased volumes.”

County Hall’s controversial proposals for an incinerator at Saddlebow in King’s Lynn were scrapped in 2014, after the council voted by 48 votes to 30 to terminate the contract.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Council grants road restriction powers for 13 towns to boost high streets

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Google tracking shows where Norfolk people went during lockdown

A customer wears a face mask at Thetford Garden Centre during the Coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

‘You don’t own this town’ - Man mobbed by teenagers outside front door gives warning to ‘little idiots’

Mr Sullivan was pursued down Devonshire Road where he was assaulted outside his house by up to four members of the ten-strong group. Photo: Google

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Fears of second spike as people flock to Norfolk coast

The A149 in Snettisham to Hunstanton has a queue running from west of King’s Lynn all the way to Hunstanton. Picture: Andrew Waddison AWPR

The areas with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

Dussindale and part of Thorpe St Andrew had the higest percentage of coronavirus deaths but experts said they were unable to draw any conclusions about why this was from the ONS data. Picture: Google

‘We don’t want to upset anybody’ - New landlords close pub’s takeaway service after ‘negative’ comments

Gary and Sarah Hamer, new landlords of the Theatre Tavern in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Sarah Hamer.

Poppy field on outskirts of Norwich becomes social media phenomenon

Striking pictures of a poppy field near Norwich. Picture: Rob Borrett

Anger as Norwich city councillor brands Covid-19 ‘biggest con in history’

Norwich city councillor Nigel Utton. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council grants road restriction powers for 13 towns to boost high streets

A number of roads will be closed in 13 towns in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Chapelfield owner goes into administration but shops can continue trading

Chapelfield shopping centre. Pic: Archant

Police break up group of 70 youths swimming in river

Police dispersed 70 youths from the Wiggenhall Mary St Magdalen and Watlington area. Picture: Archant

Coroner in plea for help to find family of woman who died at 91

The Norfolk Coroner has appealed for help in finding the next of kin of Renee Loades. Picture Simon Parkin

Free trees to help improve our waterways

Trees along the Well Creek at Outwell, near Downham Market Picture. Chris Bishop