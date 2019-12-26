Search

Workshop plans tipped for approval despite 'significant noise' fears

PUBLISHED: 08:27 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:27 26 December 2019

A Norfolk business owner is just weeks away from finding out if he will be able to keep an extension to his workshop. Pictured, Green Marsh Road in Terrington St Clement. Photo: Google Streetview

Archant

A Norfolk business owner is just weeks away from finding out if he will be able to keep an extension to his workshop.

Lee Kiley, who runs a vehicle upholstery business from his home at Green Bank Farm, near King's Lynn, has built a extension to his garage to house a workshop.

And a retrospective application - for permission to retain the changes - has been submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) and is due to be considered by councillors early next year.

Officers have recommended the proposals, to allow Mr Kiley to keep the extension, under strict working hour conditions, be approved at the January meeting.

But the changes to the site, on Green Marsh Road, in Terrington St Clement, have faced objections from the village parish council, and Mr Kiley's neighbours.

A report, published ahead of the council meeting, said the reason it had been referred to the planning committee was due to the officers and the parish council being in dispute over the scheme, which has been extended outside the property's boundary over a drain.

In a statement, Mr Kiley, who typically works 8am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, said: "My business is the retrimming and reupholstery of motorcycle seats, and car and lorry interiors.

"As I currently do most of my work sub-contracting for a company who customise lorries, my time is split between going to their premises and bringing the parts back to mine. As this is 90pc of my work I don't have many vehicles coming to my property."

But a letter of objection from Terrington St Clement parish council said the "building works have been carried out over a dyke without permission".

And councillors added: "Noise levels are unacceptable and [we] request that a noise survey be carried out to assess the disturbance and effects on the quality of life for neighbours."

While a formal letter of objection, sent by Roythornes Solicitors on behalf of Mr Riley's neighbours, stated: "Our clients are extremely concerned about the proposed development."

They outlined fears "industrial engineering" would take place on site and "generate significant noise... [in] close proximity".

The plans will be considered by the planning committee, at a meeting held on Monday, January 6 - where they are tipped for approval, subject to conditions restricting his working hours.

