Norfolk secondary school student tests positive for coronavirus

Handover of the former school building in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2011

A student at a Norfolk high school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Terrington St Clement village sign. Terrington St Clement village sign.

A pupil at St Clement’s High School, in Terrington St Clement, tested positive for Covid-19, it has been revealed.

The Year 10 student tested positive for the virus after a period of isolation at home since October 19 following a family member’s positive test.

The school was informed today (Wednesday, October 28) and confirmed no students or staff members need to isolate.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: 140 confirmed coronavirus cases in ‘significant outbreak’ at Norfolk factory

Nigel Willingham, headteacher, said: “The Department of Education and the Norfolk Outbreak Team have advised us no further action is required at this time because the student had already been isolating, and that no student or member of staff needs to isolate.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and we will continue to monitor.

“St Clement’s will reopen next week after the half-term break for all year groups as previously planned, all students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

READ MORE: New record coronavirus rates in parts of Norfolk