Search

Advanced search

Norfolk secondary school student tests positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 19:37 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 19:37 28 October 2020

Handover of the former school building in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt.

Handover of the former school building in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2011

A student at a Norfolk high school has tested positive for coronavirus.

Terrington St Clement village sign.Terrington St Clement village sign.

A pupil at St Clement’s High School, in Terrington St Clement, tested positive for Covid-19, it has been revealed.

The Year 10 student tested positive for the virus after a period of isolation at home since October 19 following a family member’s positive test.

The school was informed today (Wednesday, October 28) and confirmed no students or staff members need to isolate.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: 140 confirmed coronavirus cases in ‘significant outbreak’ at Norfolk factory

Nigel Willingham, headteacher, said: “The Department of Education and the Norfolk Outbreak Team have advised us no further action is required at this time because the student had already been isolating, and that no student or member of staff needs to isolate.

“We understand parents might be worried but we want to assure them measures we have taken to date are in line with government advice and we will continue to monitor.

“St Clement’s will reopen next week after the half-term break for all year groups as previously planned, all students should continue to attend as normal if they remain well.”

READ MORE: New record coronavirus rates in parts of Norfolk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watton has ninth-highest coronavirus rate in England after factory outbreak

Watton has a higher infection rate than parts of Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire following the coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods. Picture: Archant

Irresponsible or common sense? Readers react to Rule of Six on Christmas Day

Do you think the rule of six should be lifted for Christmas Day Picture: monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Covid fears over Cranswick workers’ living conditions raised weeks before outbreak

Breckland Council held a meeting in September about the living conditions in Watton of Cranswick workers. Picture: Marc Betts

Woman, 30s, repeatedly punched in face during assault at supermarket

A woman was repeatedly punched in the face during an assault in Great Yarmouth yesterday. Pictured, an ASDA store. Photo: Asda

Norfolk secondary school student tests positive for coronavirus

Handover of the former school building in Terrington St Clement. Picture: Ian Burt.