Council tax rise of 4pc and £26m in savings in Norfolk County Council’s ‘toughest budget so far’

Norfolk County Council is set to increase council tax payments by 4pc and make £26m in swingeing spending cuts as the authority sets its “toughest budget so far” amid the rising costs of Covid-19.

The county council has unveiled its first set of plans for next years’ budget and warned that, without additional funding from central government, it could even be forced to make further savings.

In September, the council said it faced a £45m budget gap - which it now says it has brought down to £15m by changes to the way it provides services, and charging people higher rates of council tax.

Andrew Jamieson, the council’s cabinet member for finance, said: “This is the toughest budget the council has faced so far.

“The triple whammy of rising budget pressures, uncertainty over government funding and the costs of tackling Covid 19 have created a unique challenge.”

Financial forecasts published by the authority today (Friday, September 25), describe the 2021-22 budget as “being developed in a climate of almost unprecedented risk and uncertainty”.

The impact of the pandemic has meant that expected government funding anouncements for local councils have been delayed.

And the cost of responding to the crisis has prevented the council from making £17.3m of the savings it expected this year.

Mr Jamieson said the council wants to make additional savings of £18m across adult social care, as well as £5m savings from the children’s services budget.

The authority plans to reduce the amount it spends on providing community and environmental services by £7m, and cut its strategy, governance, finance and commercial services bill by a combined total of £6m.

Council tax is set to rise by 1.99pc, and the council hopes to increase the adult social care precept - the amount it can charge for providing this service - by 2pc.

Mr Jamieson added: “We’ve covered some £30m of our £45.4m gap and tried, wherever possible, to cut running costs and reduce the impact on frontline services.

“The aim of these proposals is to protect services that support the most vulnerable whilst ensuring that the council becomes more financially resilient and sustainable for the future.

“But, without additional Government support and certainty over our biggest and costliest service - adult social care - we face further tough decisions later this year.

“We are continuing to speak with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, lobbying with key groups like the LGA and County Councils Network and working alongside our MP’s for a fair and sustainable settlement for local government.”

The current total of net new savings proposed is £26 million, plus £8.5 million from increasing the ASC precept.

The plans will be discussed at the council’s cabinet meeting on Monday, October 5.