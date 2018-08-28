Search

Homes to be built on school’s land to fund crucial building repairs

PUBLISHED: 16:55 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 10 January 2019

Fleur Developments has been given permission to build the four-bedroom properties at Taverham Hall, which is home to Langley Preparatory School. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A school’s bid to allow developers to build six homes on land it owns has been successful, despite local objections.

Langley Preparatory School, which is based at Taverham Hall, has linked up with Fleur Developments in a bid to raise funds for crucial restoration work to the grade II listed building.

As part of the agreement, the developers applied to Broadland District Council for permission to build six four-bedroom properties on the site, with the sale of the land funding much-needed repair work to the hall.

Sharon Turner, governor at the school said: “The main hall has suffered over time, the roof leaks and it is in desperately requires repairs. However, the school has exhausted all over avenues to raise the money for it,

“This will mean so much to the historic building and secure the future of the school.”

The application was approved by members of Broadland’s planning committee.

