Housing plans given go-ahead despite flooding fears

The Fields in Tacolneston leading on to land where outline planning permisison has been approved for 21 new homes. Picture: Google Archant

Proposals for new houses on fields in Tacolneston have been given the go-ahead by planners despite opposition from homeowners who fear it will add to problems with flooding.

Indicative site layout of new housing development on land off The Fields in Tacolneston. Picture: South Norfolk Council/F H Easton Ltd Indicative site layout of new housing development on land off The Fields in Tacolneston. Picture: South Norfolk Council/F H Easton Ltd

South Norfolk Council has approved outline planning permission for a residential development of 21 houses on land to the west of The Fields.

The proposals submitted by Bunwell-based F H Easton Ltd had been opposed by Tacolneston Parish Council and by neighbours who have experienced problems with flooding.

In an objection submitted to the council, Ben Bydawell and Maggie Massey, who live in The Fields, which backs on to the land, said: “Each heavy rain event brings flooding and as the storms become more intense the water gets a little higher. Once the field is covered in buildings and tarmac it seems inevitable that the flooding will get worse and our property could be damaged.”

Planners granted approval with conditions including measures to deal with water generated by a one in 100 year storm, including allowances for climate change.