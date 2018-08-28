Search

Advanced search

Housing plans given go-ahead despite flooding fears

PUBLISHED: 12:18 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:26 03 December 2018

The Fields in Tacolneston leading on to land where outline planning permisison has been approved for 21 new homes. Picture: Google

The Fields in Tacolneston leading on to land where outline planning permisison has been approved for 21 new homes. Picture: Google

Archant

Proposals for new houses on fields in Tacolneston have been given the go-ahead by planners despite opposition from homeowners who fear it will add to problems with flooding.

Indicative site layout of new housing development on land off The Fields in Tacolneston. Picture: South Norfolk Council/F H Easton LtdIndicative site layout of new housing development on land off The Fields in Tacolneston. Picture: South Norfolk Council/F H Easton Ltd

South Norfolk Council has approved outline planning permission for a residential development of 21 houses on land to the west of The Fields.

The proposals submitted by Bunwell-based F H Easton Ltd had been opposed by Tacolneston Parish Council and by neighbours who have experienced problems with flooding.

In an objection submitted to the council, Ben Bydawell and Maggie Massey, who live in The Fields, which backs on to the land, said: “Each heavy rain event brings flooding and as the storms become more intense the water gets a little higher. Once the field is covered in buildings and tarmac it seems inevitable that the flooding will get worse and our property could be damaged.”

Planners granted approval with conditions including measures to deal with water generated by a one in 100 year storm, including allowances for climate change.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Suspected drink driver five times over limit stopped driving along path

A drink driver was stopped driving along the path on Jubilee Way in Lowestoft. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Police

Vegan food stall quits Norwich Market as trading becomes ‘increasingly difficult’

Cheryl Mullenger, left, and Michelle McCabe, co-owners of the Bia Vegan Diner, pictured on the stall on Norwich Market in 2016. The pair are closing their market stall to find new premises in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First warnings issued to drivers who idled engines in Norwich city centre

Norwich City Council has issued its first warnings for idling engines in the city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Exclusive This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Live The Norwich City Debate LIVE – From 1pm

Mario Vrancic takes a tumble in Norwich City's 3-1 win against Rotherham United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Estate agent arrested in fraud investigation

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

Poll ‘Totally offensive!’: BBC Christmas film set in Cromer angers working mums

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Teenage girl punched ‘a number of times’ in the face near chip shop

The top end of Gorleston High Street where a teenage girl was attacked Picture: Liz Coates
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 0°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast