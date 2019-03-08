Search

Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 June 2019

Councillors will today decide whether a former Royal Air Force runway can be brought back into use by an aircraft manufacturers.

Swift Aircraft, which is based at Scottow Enterprise Park, wants to bring the former RAF runway back into use to test light aircrafts Picture: ANTONY KELLYSwift Aircraft, which is based at Scottow Enterprise Park, wants to bring the former RAF runway back into use to test light aircrafts Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Swift Aircraft, which is based on the Scottow Enterprise Park has launched a bid to use the former RAF Coltishall runway for the testing and delivery of light aircraft.

Members of North Norfolk District Council's planning committee will this morning decide whether to clear the plans for take-off, in a move that would see planes take to the skies from the site for the first time in more than a decade.

The scheme will allow Swift to use the runway six days a week - though far less frequently than during the RAF days.

The plans have been recommended for approval by the council's case officer, Rob Parkinson, who in his report said the re-use would have heritage and cultural benefits.

The committee will consider the application from 9.30am this morning.

