Aircraft manufacturers to discover today if plans for former RAF runway can take flight

Plans to bring the former runway of RAF Coltishall back into use by Swift Aircraft will be decided this week. Picture: Mike Page ©Coypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, sy

Councillors will today decide whether a former Royal Air Force runway can be brought back into use by an aircraft manufacturers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swift Aircraft, which is based at Scottow Enterprise Park, wants to bring the former RAF runway back into use to test light aircrafts Picture: ANTONY KELLY Swift Aircraft, which is based at Scottow Enterprise Park, wants to bring the former RAF runway back into use to test light aircrafts Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Swift Aircraft, which is based on the Scottow Enterprise Park has launched a bid to use the former RAF Coltishall runway for the testing and delivery of light aircraft.

Members of North Norfolk District Council's planning committee will this morning decide whether to clear the plans for take-off, in a move that would see planes take to the skies from the site for the first time in more than a decade.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme will allow Swift to use the runway six days a week - though far less frequently than during the RAF days.

The plans have been recommended for approval by the council's case officer, Rob Parkinson, who in his report said the re-use would have heritage and cultural benefits.

The committee will consider the application from 9.30am this morning.

More follows.