‘We should respect the dead’ - town council to plan Remembrance Day service

The remembrance parade in Swaffham in 2018. PHOTO: Trevor Cotton Archant

A town council has taken planning for this year’s Remembrance Day into their own hands after the Royal British Legion stepped back from organising the 2020 event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Swaffham Town Council voted unanimously at a meeting on September 10 to take on the planning.

Town councillor Lindsay Beech said: “I feel very strongly that we should continue this tradition. I think we can’t forget our war dead and I am appalled the Royal British Legion have stepped down.”

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Paul Darby said: “I think we should respect the dead of this town. I will be turning up on the 11th and I am sure a lot of other town people will anyway.”

READ MORE: Remembrance Sunday respects paid across Norfolk and Waveney

Town clerk Richard Bishop said that due to the RBL stepping back from organising the event, the Fakenham Town Band had been cancelled by the charity.

After discussions, Mr Bishop said he would try and get the band back as they cost £150.

Town mayor Jill Skinner said the church still want to be involved with the service.

Swaffham Royal British Legion was approached for comment.