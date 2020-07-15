Search

Town’s new umbrellas to aid socially-distant queueing in the rain

PUBLISHED: 10:32 15 July 2020

Mayor Jill Skinner with Deputy Mayor Judy Anscombe and Councillors Colin Houghton and Lindsay Beech. Picture: Swaffham Town Council

Archant

In the new Covid normal we’ve quickly got used to joining a ‘socially distanced’ queue outside shops but it’s not so pleasant when caught in some traditional British summer rain.

Swaffham Town Council have funded 100 umbrellas which will be spread around shops in the town and will be available to help keep shoppers dry while they wait.

Mayor Jill Skinner, said: “We are so proud of the town. It’s been fantastic to see local retailers open again and they have done a great job of adapting to the new ‘Covid normal’.

“The town council was keen to do something to help make it easier for shoppers to return and these umbrellas should make the inevitable queuing in the rain a little easier.

“Councillor Ian Pilcher came up with the idea and sourced the new umbrellas that will also promote our fabulous town.”

The umbrellas have been given to businesses around the town centre and they will be available for anyone to use while they are waiting. Just collect one before you join the queue and then return it as you enter the shop.

