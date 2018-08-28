Town council appeals for new councillor following resignation

Mayor Colin Houghton has advertised for a new town councillor after a resignation on Swaffham Town Council. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

Swaffham Town Council has issued an appeal for a new councillor following a resignation.

The council is hoping to fill the vacancy left by Cllr Steve Allen at the meeting on Wednesday December 12 by co-option, with no by-election taking place due to the fact the Local Government Elections happen in less than six months.

Town clerk Richard Bishop said: “The mayor and councillors were sad to see Cllr Steve Allen resign and thank him sincerely for his contribution over the last three and a half years.

“There was no decision taken at the November meeting as to whether the council would fill the vacancy, as legally it need not be filled until May 2019.

“However, there is already interest in the vacancy and we are still two weeks away from the meeting, so if anyone is interested, now is the time to state your case.”

The co-option also coincides with the first of two ‘Do you want to be a councillor?’ events planned by Swaffham Town Council, which takes place earlier on December 12, starting at 5pm.

Mayor Cllr Colin Houghton said: “Swaffham has always actively encouraged people to stand for election to the town council and the May election next year is no different.

“Our event on December 12 has a little added spice to the occasion now though, as one of those attending could actually be co-opted to the town council an hour and a half later.

“If not, they still have a chance of being elected on May 2 next year, which will soon be upon us.

“Being a councillor sometimes can be a thankless task, as you can be targeted for complaints, but equally it can be very rewarding, as you can make a difference to your community.”

All expressions of interest in the vacancy should be addressed to town clerk Richard Bishop, Town Hall, 4 London Street, Swaffham, Norfolk, PE37 7DQ or email townclerk@swaffhamtowncouncil.gov.uk by 5pm on December 12.

If the successful candidate is present at the meeting on the December 12, they could effectively sign their declaration of office and participate in the remainder of the meeting as a fully-fledged town councillor.