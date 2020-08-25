Search

Public views wanted for use of theatre and swimming pool at historic convent

PUBLISHED: 09:28 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 25 August 2020

Sacred Heart Convent on Mangate Street. Picture Matthew Usher.

Sacred Heart Convent on Mangate Street. Picture Matthew Usher.

A Norfolk town council, which spent £325,000 buying a theatre and swimming pool in the grounds of a former convent, is asking the public for its view on how it should be used.

Residents of Swaffham and the surrounding areas are being asked how they would like to use the proposed new Barn Centre in the town.

Swaffham Town Council is proposing to purchase the Barn Centre, formerly used by the Sacred Heart School, and make it available for a wide range of community uses.

Mayor of Swaffham Jill Skinner said: “We feel that this is a tremendous opportunity for the whole area.

“The Barn is within walking distance of the town centre and has extensive facilities which could be used to bring a whole new dimension to the town.”

The Centre currently includes an art room, auditorium, pottery and kiln rooms, music rooms and an outdoor swimming pool with changing rooms.

To give your views, fill in the questionnaire at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/3BXFBLJ

The consultation period will run from the August 24 until the September 10.

